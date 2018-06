Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club’s Free Afternoon Concert

December 1, 2012 from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Sat. DECEMBER 1, 2012 3 pm-First Congregational Church, 2101 State St. Emma Lou Diemer: Aria and Scherzo (1998) arr. Emma Lou Diemer: Festive Holiday Music Philip Ficsor, violin Emma Lou Diemer, organ Johannes Brahms: Sonata in F minor, Op. 120, No. 1 Per Elmfors, clarinet Betty Oberacker, piano Traditional Selections and Holiday Favorites Westmont Chamber Singers Steven Hodson, Music Director RECEPTION TO FOLLOW CONCERT - ALL INVITED - FREE