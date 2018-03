Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Always FREE con

November 7, 2015 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm

THE SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

2015-2016 SEASON

Saturday, November 7, 2015: 3 pm

Faulkner Gallery , Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

On SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 at 3pm, the Santa Barbara Music Club will present a free concert at Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library.

Featured are Vivaldi's vivacious Bassoon Concerto in E minor, Leslie Hogan's intriguing Suite for the Senses (2014), Bach's cheerful Flute Sonata in E-flat major, and four dramatic operatic arias by Puccini.