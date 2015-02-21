Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Always FREE Concerts

On SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert will feature music by French composers for clarinet, flute, bassoon, and piano, from the impressionistic and early 20th-century neo-classical periods.

The program begins with Francis Poulenc's Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, performed by Per Elmfors and Robert Else, respectively. The work was commissioned by Benny Goodman, and he and Leonard Bernstein premiered it to immediate acclaim. Among Poulenc's final compositions, the work is in three movements: the Alllegro tristamente encompasses both brief spurts of rhythmic figurations and exquisite nostalgia; the Romanza is interwoven with gentle melancholy; and the Allegro con fuoco is properly fiery – Poulenc at his most rambunctious.

Next, flutist Andrea Di Maggio and bassoonist Paul Mori will perform the captivating and lighthearted Sonatine of Pierre Gabaye. Comprised of three movements, Modéré sans lenteur, Andante, and Rapide et brillant, the attractiveness and inventive qualities of Gabaye's music belies the fact that it is notably underperformed on today's concert stages, and the Santa Barbara Music Club audience will have a special treat presented to them with the presentation of this delightful composition.

Concluding the program will be Le tombeau de Couperin, the popular impressionistic masterpiece by Maurice Ravel. Pianist Leslie Cain will interpret this suite, which is comprised of six movements: Prélude, Fugue, Forlane, Rigaudon, Menuet, and Toccata. Ravel composed the work between 1914 and 1917, and dedicated each movement to a friend who had perished while fighting in World War I. And though the literal meaning of "tombeau" is "tomb," and thus the title might imply impressions of a visit to Couperin's tomb, the composer said he used the term in the sense that was popular in the 17th century, meaning "a piece written as a memorial." Of interest in this regard is that when Ravel was criticized for composing a light-hearted work rather than a sombre one for such a sombre topic, he countered with, "The dead are sad enough, in their eternal silence."

