Santa Barbara Music Club Always FREE Concerts

March 7, 2015

SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

2014-2015 SEASON

SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2015: 3 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

40 E. Anapamu Street



On SATURDAY, MARCH 7 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert will feature music by beloved romantic composers for flute, piano, and voice.

The program begins with three short pieces by Frédéric Chopin: his Mazurka in C major, Op. 24, No. 2, Nocturne in F minor, Op. 55, No. 1, and Polonaise in C-sharp minor, Op. 26, No. 1. Interpreted by pianist Donna Massello-Chiacos, these works offer a fascinating overview of Chopin's vast emotional spectrum, from the folkloric Mazurka dance rhythms to the tenderly intimate lyricism of the Nocturne, to the vibrant Slavic-inspired brilliance of the Polonaise.

Next, soprano Carolyn Kimball Holmquist and pianist Betty Oberacker will present three songs each by Gioacchino Rossini and Peter Ilyich Tschaikovsky. Rossini's La regata veneziana (The Venetian Regatta) depicts the excitement of Anzoleta, a young girl in love with Momolo, witnessing her sweetheart in the traditional race in Venice. The three Tschaikovsky songs, Was I Not a Blade of Grass, At the Ball, and The Cuckoo, exemplify the Russian composer at his most compelling, bringing to life the myriad sensitivities of the poetic texts. Ms. Holmquist will sing the Rossini in Italian, and the Tschaikovsky in Russian.

Concluding the program will be the masterful Introduction and Variations on "Trockne Blumen," D. 802, of Franz Schubert, performed by flutist Adrian Spence and pianist Christopher Davis. Composed for Schubert's friend and colleague Ferdinand Bogner, the work is based on a song from the composer's song cycle, Die Schöne Müllerin (The Beautiful Miller Maid), and though the song's title translates to "Parched Flowers" and the lyrics depict the desperation of a lost love, the flute variations are anything but sad: instead, the Introduction is a beautifully melodic prelude to the upbeat variations, which culminate in bravura virtuosic displays for both instruments.

For information on Santa Barbara Music Club programs, visit SBMusicClub.org.