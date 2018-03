Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Always FREE concerts

November 21, 2015 from 3:00PM - 4:00PM

THE SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

2015-2016 SEASON

Saturday, November 21, 2015: 3 pm

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

On SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 at 3pm, the Santa Barbara Music Club will present a free concert at Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library.

This concert features Reinecke's sparkling "Undine" Sonata, Copland's poignant As it Fell Upon a Day, Mahler's contemplative Rückert-Lieder, and Beethoven's spirited Sonata for Piano and Violin in D major, Op. 12, No. 1.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.