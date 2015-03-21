Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Always FREE Concerts

SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2015: 3 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

On SATURDAY, MARCH 21 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert will feature performers from the esteemed Camerata Pacifica, and comprises two important works: the first for flute and piano from the Baroque era, and a piano concerto from the early Classical era.

The program begins with Johann Sebastian Bach's handsome Sonata for Flute and Continuo in E minor, BWV 1034, performed by flutist Adrian Spence and pianist Christopher Davis. There is some doubt concerning the origin of the work: scholars disagree as to whether Bach composed the sonata while he was Capellmeister for Prince Leopold at Cöthen (1717-1723) or during his tenure as Cantor at the St. Thomas Church at Leipzig (1723-1750), and also whether he wrote it for flutist Michael Gabriel Fredersdorff (an employee of flute-loving King Frederick the Great) or some other flutist. But there can be no doubt as to the magnificent structure that Bach created in this masterpiece, with each of the four movements offering compelling evidence of the composer's unique and forward-looking instrumental writing, harmonic daring, and compositional prowess.

Concluding the program will be an early piano concerto by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto No. 12 in A major, K. 414, with Ariel Halevy as piano soloist and a quartet composed of Kristin Lee and Erik Arvinder, violins, Jacob Adams, viola, and Ani Aznavoorian, cello (though the work was originally scored for two oboes, two horns, and strings, Mozart had also hoped to sell it for home performance with string quartet). This concerto was the first of three that Mozart performed at his Lenten concerts in 1783, and despite its being a very early work its maturity of conception and realization mark it as a forerunner of the composer's mature concerti.

In fact, Mozart described its character in a letter to his father as "... a happy medium between what is too easy and too difficult; very brilliant to the ear, and natural, without being vapid. There are passages here and there from which connoisseurs alone can derive satisfaction; but these passages are written in such a way that the less discriminating cannot fail to be pleased, though without knowing why."

The work is in the traditional three-movement format; interestingly, the second movement quotes a theme from the overture to La calamita de cuori (The Heart's Magnet) by Johann Christian Bach, Mozart's former mentor in London, who had just died. And as Mozart had written to his father, "What a loss this is to the musical world!" the movement can be viewed as a musical epitaph by the young composer for his departed mentor.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.