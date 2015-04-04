Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Always FREE Concerts

April 4, 2015 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2015: 3 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

On SATURDAY, APRIL 4 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert will feature two major chamber music works for quintet: the first for woodwind quintet from the Contemporary period, the second for clarinet and string quartet from the Romantic era.

The program begins with Paul Hindemith's striking Kleine Kammermusic (Little Chamber Music), performed by the resident woodwind quintet at Westmont College, Sonos Montecito: flutist Andrea Di Maggio, Trey Farrell, oboe, Joanne Kim, clarinet, Paul Mori, bassoon, and Bethany Stevens, horn.

One of eight compositions by the composer entitled "Kammermusik," this work was written in 1922 and comprises five movements, each with a distinctly different mood and character: Lustig (Joyous), Walzer (Waltz), Ruhig und einfach (Peaceful and simple), Schnelle Viertel (Fast Quarter Notes), and Sehr lebhaft (Very lively). Hindemith's characteristically pungent language comes to the fore throughout all the movements, with the lean acoustical timbre of the woodwind ensemble perfectly matching the chic, spare, and often caustic texture of the music.

Concluding the program will be the extraordinary Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op. 115 of Johannes Brahms, interpreted by clarinetist David Singer with the Channel Islands String Quartet: Irving Weinstein and Ted Lucas, violins; Diana Ray-Goodman, viola, and Ervin Klinkon, cello.

This powerful romantic masterpiece was composed in 1891, and although Brahms was nearing the end of his life and had declared his compositional efforts had ceased, after hearing the clarinetist Richard Mühlfeld he was inspired to create a series of magnificent works featuring the clarinet. The quintet's four movements, Allegro, Adagio, Andantino, and Con moto, combine to meltingly beautiful effect, exemplifying the composer's signature juxtaposition of dramatic power with exquisite refinement and tenderness.