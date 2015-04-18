Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Always FREE Concerts

April 18, 2015 from 3:00pm - 4:30

SATURDAY, APRIL 18, 2015: 3 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

On SATURDAY, APRIL 18 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert will feature music for piano solo, chamber music for woodwinds and piano from the Romantic era, and choral works from the Renaissance to the Contemporary era.

The program begins with the Westmont Chamber Singers, Dr. M. Grey Brothers, Director, presenting a setting by German Renaissance composer Hans Leo Hassler of the Magnificat, the "Canticle of Mary." British composer Cecilia McDowall's sonorous, reflective five-part setting of William Blake's poem, Joy and Woe Are Woven Fine, is marked by striking dissonance and word painting.

Franco-Flemish composer Cipriano de Rore was a celebrated madrigalist, as exemplified in his evocative setting of Ancor che col partire, a poem with erotic overtones by Alfonso d'Avalos. The charming love song, Michelle, by Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney, is given a harmonically subtle and sensuous treatment by Grayston Ives. American sacred music composer K. Lee Scott's rollicking arrangement of the African-American Spiritual Who Is Gonna Make Up My Dyin' Bed? will close the Chamber Singers' program on a festive note.

Next, the Santa Barbara Music Club audience will be treated to a most unusual and seldom-performed work: the Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs, by Camille Saint-Saëns. Flutist Mary Jo Hartle, oboist Adelle Rodkey, clarinetist Per Elmfors, and pianist Mandee Sikich will present this attractive composition, composed for "Her Imperial Majesty of Russia Maria Feodorovna, née Princess Sophie Fredericka Dagmar, daughter of King Christian IX of Denmark." The work was occasioned by a concert tour Saint-Saens made to Russia in 1887, in partnership with a trio of wind players. They were to appear before the Russian Imperial Family, and the Empress Marie, wife of Tsar Alexander III (and mother of the ill-fated Nicholas II), was a member before her marriage of the royal house of Denmark: hence, a "Caprice on Russian and Danish Airs" was strongly indicated.

The concert will conclude with pianist Pascal Salomon interpreting two of the most beloved and frequently performed compositions of Frédéric Chopin: his Nocturne in F-sharp major, Op. 15, No. 2, and Polonaise in A-flat major, Op. 53. Composed in 1832, the Nocturne's richly-hued F-sharp major tonality inspires both the languorous opening melodic section and the turbulent middle section - marked "Doppio movimento (twice as fast) - with the melodic episode returning, creatively embellished, before peacefully dying away. The Polonaise, written in 1842, is one of the most robustly vigorous and technically challenging works in the piano repertoire, and was given the nickname, "Heroique" by Chopin's companion George Sand, who suggested that the piece be a symbol of the 1848 Polish Revolution because of its heroic character.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.