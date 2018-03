Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Always FREE Concerts

May 16, 2015 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

On SATURDAY, MAY 16 at 3pm, the Santa Barbara Music Club will present a free concert at Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library.

This concert features Weber's popular Concertino for clarinet and piano, Barber's evocative Hermit Songs for soprano and piano, and a wonderfully eclectic array of dramatic works for flute and piano.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.