Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Always FREE concerts

September 12, 2015 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm

THE SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB ANNOUNCES

OPENING CONCERT OF 2015-2016 SEASON

Saturday, September 12, 2015: 3 pm

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This opening concert features internationally renowned pianist Robert Cassidy in a program highlighting beloved masterworks as well as new and exciting compositions.

The concert opens with Elegy Variations, Op. 97, by the prolific American composer David Noon, currently Professor Emeritus at the Manhattan School of Music. The work juxtaposes somber and introspective musings with mercurial emotional outbursts, providing an intense and ultimately peaceful musical tribute to a departed colleague.

Four Préludes by Claude Debussy follow, two from Book I: Ce qu'a vu le vent d'ouest (What the West Wind Has Seen), and La danse du Puck (The Dance of Puck); and two from Book II: General Lavine – eccentric, and Feux d'artifice (Fireworks). Noteworthy in both books of Préludes is that the titles are not printed as a header above the first page, but as a footer on the last page, almost as an afterthought, possibly suggesting that the title is inspired by the music and not the other way around.

The next presentation is Four Elegies for Piano: In Memoriam Renée Longy (1897-1979) by Joel Feigin, UCSB Professor of Composition. Dr. Cassidy describes the work thusly: "… written in memory of Renee Longy, Feigin's ear-training teacher at Julliard. Expertly using the full range of the piano, Feigin bends your ear with tonality (or lack there of), register, and a moving blend of chaotic gusts and then profoundly simple lines that tantalize your emotions."

Concluding the program will be the Chaconne from the Partita II in D minor for Violin, BWV 1004 of Johann Sebastian Bach, arranged by the virtuoso pianist-composer Ferruccio Busoni. Bach was inspired to compose this Chaconne upon returning from a journey and learning of his wife's passing; overcome with grief, he poured his emotions into this monumental tribute, which he appended to his already completed Second Partita. Busoni, in tribute to Bach's eloquence, created the tour de force which has challenged and inspired pianists since its inception.

For additional information about this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit our web site at www.sbmusicclub.org