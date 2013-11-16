Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Concert

November 16, 2013 from 3:00pm

SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

2013-2014 SEASON

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2013: 3 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

On SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert features music for solo piano as well as for the unusual combination of flute and oboe.

The program opens with pianist Neil Di Maggio performing two exceptionally diverse selections, one from the Baroque era and one from the “turn-of-the-century.” The former is Italian composer Domenico Scarlatti’s Sonata in D major, K. 119, a sparkling and joyous work replete with leaping figurations and cascading scalar exuberances, while the latter, Cancion y danza No. 5 of Catalan Spanish composer Federico Mompou, weaves a moody and intimate texture throughout.

The Sonata No. 1, No. 1 by Michel Blavet follows, presented by Benjamin Leinfelder, flute, and Adelle Rodkey, oboe. Blavet was a French composer and brilliant flutist, and this sonata, like all of his output, exudes an elegant expressiveness combined with a vivacious spirit.

Pianist Pascal Salomon concludes the program with the magnificent Partita No. 6 in E minor of Johann Sebastian Bach. A Partita is a suite, or group of dances, with the music of each characterized by a different rhythmic, melodic, or textural feature of the dance step it represents. The Sixth Partita comprises a Toccata, Allemanda, Corrente, Air, Sarabande, Tempo di Gavotta, and Gigue: in Bach’s hands, the splendor of these varied dances is scrupulously observed, creating a masterpiece of keyboard writing as well as Baroque sculpture.