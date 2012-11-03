Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concert

November 3, 2012 from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Nathan Rundlett, Baritone and Dr. Steven Hodson, Accompanist PROGRAM: Il Balen (Il Trovatore) by Guiseppe Verdi Der Erlkoenig by Franz Schubert Pilgrims Song by Peter Tchaikovsky Shadrack and Down to de Rivah by Robert MacGimsey Shenandoah by Dougherty AND Zeynep Ucbasaran Concert Pianist MOZART “12 Variations on a Theme by JC Fischer” LISZT “Reminiscences de Norma de Bellini”