Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

June 1, 2013 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

The first of two special June concerts featuring the winners of the Club's special scholarships. This popular event presents those music students who have auditioned and won a coveted music scholarship in the fields of instruments and voice. The Santa Barbara County music students who perform are those who have auditioned among the hundred or more and been the winners. An event not to be missed.