Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

June 8, 2013 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

The second of the June concerts featuring the winners of the coveted music scholarships. These scholarships are awarded to those music students in the fields of instrumental and vocal music who are residents of Santa Barbara County. This concert will be the last of this season and is always well attended. Be sure to come early to hear the future musicians who have won a scholarship.