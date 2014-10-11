Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert
THE SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB ANNOUNCES
OPENING CONCERT OF 2014-2015 SEASON
SPECIAL CONCERT: VIOLIN/PIANO MUSIC OF EMMA LOU DIEMER
Saturday, October 11, 2014: 3 pm
Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street
Admission Free
On Saturday, October 11, the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present the first program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music at Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Public Library.
This opening concert features stunning violin and piano works of internationally acclaimed composer Emma Lou Diemer, performed by Dr. Diemer on piano with virtuoso violinist Philip Ficsor.
For additional information about this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit our web site at www.sbmusicclub.org, or Email [email protected]
