Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

October 11, 2014 from 3:00pm - 4:30

THE SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB ANNOUNCES

OPENING CONCERT OF 2014-2015 SEASON

SPECIAL CONCERT: VIOLIN/PIANO MUSIC OF EMMA LOU DIEMER

Saturday, October 11, 2014: 3 pm

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

On Saturday, October 11, the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present the first program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music at Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Public Library.

This opening concert features stunning violin and piano works of internationally acclaimed composer Emma Lou Diemer, performed by Dr. Diemer on piano with virtuoso violinist Philip Ficsor.

For additional information about this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit our web site at www.sbmusicclub.org, or Email [email protected]