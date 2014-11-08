Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concert

November 8, 2014 from 3:00pm - 4:30

On SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert will feature both solo piano and chamber music composed by the master of classical lyricism, Franz Schubert (1797-1828).

The program begins with a melodious Schubert trio entitled Der Hirt auf dem Felsen (The Shepherd on the Rock), D. 965, performed by Deborah Bertling, soprano, Per Elmfors, clarinet, and Betty Oberacker, piano. The impetus for this unusual instrumental/vocal combination was the result of a request from Schubert's friend, operatic soprano Pauline Anna Milder-Hauptmann, who desired a showpiece which, she said, would allow her to demonstrate her wide-ranging dramatic capabilities. Composed in 1828, barely a month before the composer's death, the three-part structure comprises seven verses, with texts for the first four and the last stemming from the poetry of Wilhelm Müller and verses five and six from Helmina con Chézy. The text first portrays the shepherd high on the mountaintop, longing for his lost love, then reveals his grief and loneliness, then finally brightens as he anticipates the coming of spring and rebirth.

The remainder of the program is devoted to the presentation of two magnificent piano works, Schubert's Fantasie in C major ("Grazer"), D. 605a and Drei Klavierstücke (Three Piano Pieces), D. 946. Pianist Paul Berkowitz, Head of the Keyboard Program in the Department of Music at UCSB and a renowned Schubert specialist, will interpret these compositions.

The seldom-played Grazer Fantasie is believed to have been composed about 1817, when Schubert visited the southern Austrian town of Graz at age 20; the work was discovered in 1969 and first published in 1971, and is an important document of early Schubert style. From the improvisatory beginning leading seamlessly to a polonaise-like march, which in turn leads to shimmering virtuosic passages work, Schubert creates musical coherence by incorporating the melodic and rhythmic patterns of the opening phrase throughout the entire composition. The Drei Klavierstücke were composed in 1828, the last year of Schubert's life, yet only published in 1868 when they appeared in an edition edited by Johannes Brahms. Marked "Allegro assai," "Allegretto," and "Allegro," the pieces are splendid expressions of the composer's mastery of enchanting grace, proportion and elegant vitality.