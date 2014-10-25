Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concerts

October 25, 2014 from 3:00pm - 4:30

SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

2014-2015 SEASON

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2014: 3 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

On SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert will feature piano and flute solos as well as a woodwind quintet, performing music from the Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary periods.

The program will begin with an unique presentation: twin sisters, both recipients of scholarships from the Santa Barbara Music Club, and both performers on both flute and piano! As pianists, Eliana and Elizabeth Van Renterghem will present the imaginative The Resplendent Quetzal from "A Suite From the Cloud Forest" by Eric Ewazen, followed by the sparkling flute duet, Allegro, from "Three Brilliant Duets" by Friedrich Kuhlau.

In complete contrast to the preceding, the Sonos Montecito Woodwind Quintet, comprised of Andrea Di Maggio, flute, Trey Farrel, oboe, Joanne Kim, clarinet, Paul Mori, bassoon, and Bethany Stevens, horn, will offer a charming work by Denes Agay: Five Easy Dances, including a Polka, Tango, Bolero, Waltz, and Rumba.

The remainder of the program is devoted to Robert Schumann's Fantasie, Op. 17. Pianist Pascal Salomon will interpret this magnificent composition, structured in three sections. Bursting forth at the outset with rhapsodic, passionate energy, the section then melts into a wonderful tenderness. The work next becomes a grandiose march characterized by angular rhythmic propulsion; though at times settling into contemplative moods, it eventually erupts into a wildly virtuosic conclusion. The final segment is a languorous, meditative yet exceptionally emotional utterance, culminating in utter peacefulness. Of the Fantasie, Schumann wrote to his beloved Clara, his future wife, "The first movement may well be the most passionate I have ever composed – a deep lament for you." (They still had many tribulations to suffer before they finally married four years later.)