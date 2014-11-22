Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concerts

November 22, 2014 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

2014-2015 SEASON

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2014: 3 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

On SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

This concert will feature music for clarinet, oboe, piano, and voice, from the classical, impressionistic, romantic, and contemporary periods.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists.

The program begins with presentations by two talented Santa Barbara Music Club scholarship awardees: Grace Sedgwick and Joanna Lynn-Jacobs. With pianist Renee Hamaty, clarinetist Sedgwick will perform the spritely "Allegro" from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Concerto in A major, K. 622. Mozart composed the work for his close friend, virtuoso clarinetist Anton Stadtler, who premiered it in 1785. Of the performance, a critic commented, "One would never have thought that a clarinet could imitate the human voice to such perfection,” and the concerto has been a mainstay of the clarinet repertoire ever since.

Soprano Lynn-Jacobs and pianist Seungah Seo will then present Cinq melodies populaires grecques (Five Popular Greek Melodies), by Maurice Ravel. The history of these songs is a remarkable one: when a lecture entitled "Songs of Oppressed Peoples – Greeks and Armenians" was to be given at the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Sociales in Paris in 1904, Ravel was requested to compose music for the occasion. With only two days notice, he was given a volume of Greek folk songs as background for the project. Ravel undertook this daunting task and fulfilled it on time, resulting in the fascinating and evocative cycle of Five Greek Folksongs.

Next, Oboist Adelle Rodkey and pianist Mandee Sikich perform the Sonata of Henri Dutilleux. Composed in 1947, the work exhibits piquant rhythmic patterns within a refined, symmetrical structure, utilizing the composer's penchant for "reverse variation," a technique whereby a theme is not exposed immediately but rather revealed gradually, appearing in its complete form only after a few partial, tentative expositions.

The program concludes with one of the most significant vocal compositions of the nineteenth century: Vier Ernse Gesänge (Four Serious Songs) of Johannes Brahms, interpreted by DeAndre Simmons, bass, and Christopher Davis, piano. Though written at the end of the composer's life to biblical texts that convey intense philosophical resignation to death, these profoundly sensitive utterances are exquisite and forthright testimony to Brahms' power to create compelling beauty and inspiration even under such solemn context.