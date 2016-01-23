Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

January 23, 2016 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm

On SATURDAY, JANUARY 23 at 3pm, the Santa Barbara Music Club will present a free concert at Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library.

This concert features the elegant Sonata in A major, Op. 69, for Cello and Piano of Beethoven and the fascinating Sonata in D major, Op. 94, for Flute and Piano of Serge Prokofiev.

The program opens with cellist Elizabeth Olson and pianist Rosa LoGiudice performing Ludwig van Beethoven's Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69. This richly melodic work was composed in 1808 and is dedicated to Baron Ignaz von Gleichenstein. Though von Gleichenstein was a cellist and close friend of Beethoven, the two had a falling out over a woman: both were pursuing her, but she rejected Beethoven and married von Gleichenstein. The sonata was subsequently premiered in 1809 by cellist Nikolaus Kraft and pianist Dorothea von Ertmann (the latter had been a student of Beethoven and he had dedicated his Piano Sonata Op. 28 to her).

Though Beethoven appended the heading, "Inter Lacrimas et Luctum" (Amid Tears and Sorrow) to this work, there is no trace of sadness in the music — only the most expressive lyricism leading to propulsive excitement in the first movement, "Allegro ma non tanto," the tantalizing syncopated rhythmic piquancy of the second, Scherzo: Allegro molto," and the marvelous juxtaposition of heartfelt simplicity in the introduction leading to the surging energy of the third, "Adagio cantabile-Allegro vivace.

Flutist Adriane Hill and pianist Christopher Davis will conclude the program, interpreting the fascinating Sonata No. 2 in D major, Op. 94, of Serge Prokofiev. The work, written in 1942, is in four highly contrasting movements: "Moderato," a languorous, flowing melodic utterance clearly marked with the composer's trademark pungency; "Allegretto scherzando," a playfully fleeting wisp of interplay between the two instruments; "Andante," a heartfelt and poignant song; and "Allegro con brio," a most vivacious and rustic statement replete with tremendously exciting virtuosity.

The sonata's flexible melodic lines and scintillating passagework, together with its attractive blending of neo-classical and romantic elements, have made it a favorite of flutists, pianists, and audiences since its inception. In fact, its popularity was noted by the great Russian violinist David Oistrakh, who convinced the composer to transform the work into an equally attractive Sonata for Violin and Piano.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.