Santa Barbara Music Club Free concerts

April 2, 2016 from 3:00pm - 4:30

On SATURDAY, APRIL 2 at 3pm, the Santa Barbara Music Club presents a free concert at Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Santa Barbara Public Library.

This concert features an eclectic and fascinating display of music for chamber choir, as well as Mozart's exquisitely profound String Quartet in C major, K. 465 ("Dissonance").

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.