Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

December 3, 2016 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

On SATURDAY, December 3rd at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music. This concert will be held at the Faulkner Gallery in the Downtown Santa Barbara Public Library. Admission is free.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. The concert will feature Nicholas Akdag and Andrea Landin in W.A. Mozart’s Duet for bassoon and cello, K. 292, a selection of holiday favorites performed by LUX, a women’s vocal ensemble directed by Jane Hahn, and pianist Marian Gilbert performing Ludwig von Beethoven’s Sonata for piano, Op. 109.

Composed in 1775, the Duet for bassoon and cello in B-flat major, K292 demonstrates Mozart’s nuanced understanding of the nature and potential of the bassoon. Conceptually, the work is a sonata in three movements: Allegro - Andante - Rondo: Allegro.

LUX, a women’s vocal ensemble directed by Jane Hahn, will perform a selection of holiday music.

The program will conclude with Marian Gilbert performing Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 30 in E major, Op. 109. The sonata was composed in 1820 and is dedicated to Maximiliane Brentano. It is unmistakably a late-period work, with a highly innovative approach to form and harmony. The first movement, marked Vivace, actually alternates fast arpeggiations with sections marked “Adagio espressivo” that have a much more improvisatory character. A Prestissimo movement in e minor follows. The bulk of the work is taken up by the final movement, a lyrical theme and variations.

The mission of the Santa Barbara Music Club is to contribute to the musical life of our community through the following:

Presentation of an annual series of concerts, free to the public, featuring outstanding solo and chamber music performances by Performing Members and invited guests;

Presentation of community outreach activities, including bringing great music to residents of area retirement homes;

Aiding and encouraging musical education by the disbursement of scholarships to talented local music students.

For more information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit sbmusicclub.org.