Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

February 25, 2017 from 3:00pm - 4:30

On Saturday, February 25 at 3 PM, the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music. This concert will be held at the Faulkner Gallery in the Downtown Santa Barbara Public Library. Admission is free.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. The February 25 concert features two works: Frédéric Chopin’s Sonata for Cello and Piano in G Minor, Op. 65, performed by Larissa Fedoryka and Natasha Kislenko, and Pulitzer Prize winning composer Leslie Bassett’s Configurations, for Solo Piano, performed by Leslie Hogan.

Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) is best known for his music for solo piano, which runs the gamut from heartbreaking simplicity to dazzling virtuosity. He also greatly admired the cello: of the handful of chamber works he wrote, three were for cello and piano, including the Sonata for Cello and Piano in G Minor, Op. 65. Composed in 1845-46 for his friend, the Parisian cellist Auguste Franchomme (1808–1884), it was the last of Chopin’s works to be published in his lifetime.

A native of Hanford, California, Leslie Bassett (1923-2016) taught from 1952-1992 at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, nurturing student composers even as he continued to develop as a creative artist. Among his many awards were the Pulitzer Prize in Music (1966), two Guggenheim Fellowships, and membership in the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Configurations (1987) is a set of five movements for solo piano, commissioned by the Music Teachers Association of California. The movements encapsulate many of the characteristics shared by all of Bassett’s music: lyricism, shifting textures, and a flexible approach to meter and form.

The mission of the Santa Barbara Music Club is to contribute to the musical life of our community.

For more information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit sbmusicclub.org.