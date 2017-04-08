Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

April 8, 2017 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

On SATURDAY, April 8 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music. This concert will be held at the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street. Admission is free.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert offers perhaps a wider variety even than is usual for these concerts.

The Westmont Chamber Singers, under the direction of Dr. Grey Brothers, will sing a variety of works, including The Morning Trumpet, a recent arrangement by Howard Helvey of an American folk revival hymn from the 1844 shape-note collection, The Sacred Harp, and Mia benigna fortuna (My kindly fate), a 16th century Italian madrigal by Cipriano de Rore.

Oboist Adelle Rodkey and pianist Renée Hamaty will present the Vivace movement of Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda’s Concertino in F major, Op. 110. Kalliwoda (1801-1866) was a Bohemian composer and violinist, active mainly in Germany. During his lifetime, his music was praised for its clarity of form, grace, finely wrought contrapuntal textures and deft orchestration.

Eric Valinsky will perform Alban Berg’s Piano Sonata, Op. 1 (1908). A student of Arnold Schoenberg, Alban Berg (1885-1935) was simultaneously a modernist and a Romantic, producing a rich and emotionally engaging body of music. Written in a single movement, this highly expressive work is an excellent example of a compositional technique called “developing variation”—all of the thematic materials in the work can be traced back to its opening phrase.

Mezzo-soprano Leslie Cook and pianist John Ballerino will perform set of six songs by Johannes Brahms. Brahms (1833-1897) is viewed by many as the successor to Schubert and Schumann in the writing of short, yet masterful, piano pieces and of songs. Most of his songs explore such themes as the passion of love, the true heart unrewarded, the loneliness of the solitary human, the longing for home and the passing of life.

The mission of the Santa Barbara Music Club is to contribute to the musical life of our community through the following:

•Presentation of an annual series of concerts, free to the public, featuring outstanding solo and chamber music performances by Performing Members and invited guests;

•Presentation of community outreach activities, including bringing great music to residents of area retirement homes;

•Aiding and encouraging musical education by the disbursement of scholarships to talented local music students

