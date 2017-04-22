Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

April 22, 2017 from 3:00pm - 4:30

On SATURDAY, April 22 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music. This concert will be held at the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street. Admission is free.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert features music from Russia, France, and Germany.

Soprano Takako Wakita and pianist Betty Oberacker will perform a set entitled “Melodies from Russia.” In addition to a medley of three Russian folk songs, they will present Sergei Rachmaninoff’s hauntingly beautiful Vocalise, Pyotr Petrovich Bulakhov’s nostalgic Do Not Awaken My Memories, and Ivan Larionov’s playful Kalinka (Little Snowball Bush).

Flutist Tracy Harris and pianist Svetlana Harris then take the audience to France and Germany, performing Claude Debussy’s Première Rhapsodie and A Beautiful Evening Star’s Farewell (Beau Soir); Wilhelm Popp’s Polonaise, Op. 219 No.3, and Theobald Boehm’s Grand Polonaise.

The mission of the Santa Barbara Music Club is to contribute to the musical life of our community through the following:

• Presentation of an annual series of concerts, free to the public, featuring outstanding solo and chamber music performances by Performing Members and invited guests;

• Presentation of community outreach activities, including bringing great music to residents of area retirement homes;

• Aiding and encouraging musical education by the disbursement of scholarships to talented local music students.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.