Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concerts

January 10, 2015 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

2014-2015 SEASON

SATURDAY, JANUARY 10, 2015: 3 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

On SATURDAY, JANUARY 10 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert will feature two glorious sonatas for violin and piano, from the classical and romantic periods.

The program begins with one of the most important compositions of Ludwig van Beethoven's early period, the Sonata No. 4 in A minor, Op. 23, performed by violinist Han Soo Kim and pianist Neil Di Maggio. Dedicated to Beethoven's patron Count Moritz von Fries, the work exhibits the composer's remarkable breakthroughs from previous sonata traditions – innovations for which Beethoven was so proud, and for which he was so roundly criticized by his contemporaries.

The first movement, for example, begins with a dramatic Presto in 6/8 meter, completely out of character for the genre, followed by a slow scherzo marked Andante scherzoso, più allegretto, in turn leading to a animated, invigorating final movement, Allegro molto, with sudden stops and starts and frequent alternations of major and minor tonalities. All in all, a composition which, though so totally divergent from past formalities, makes perfect sense given the mastery of Beethoven's genius.

The program concludes with the ever-popular Sonata in A major of Cesar Franck, interpreted by violinist Nicole McKenzie and pianist Betty Oberacker. Composed as a wedding present for the then young violin virtuoso Eugene Ysaÿe, the composer presented the work to him on the morning of his wedding, and after a hurried rehearsal Ysaÿe and pianist Léontine Bordes-Pène, a wedding guest, played the sonata for the other wedding guests.

Franck's harmonic richness, compelling dramatic intensity, and astonishing lyrical beauty permeate all four movements. The sonata is cyclic in nature: all the movements share common thematic threads, with themes from the early movements reappearing in subsequent ones, refreshingly transformed into seemingly disparate yet logically coherent characters, forming a powerfully majestic musical entity.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.