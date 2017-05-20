Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

May 20, 2017 from 3:00pm - 4:30

On SATURDAY, May 20 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music. This concert will be held at the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street. Admission is free. One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This music in this concert spans more than three centuries, beginning with J.S. Bach’s beloved Sheep May Safely Graze (1713) and ending with the premiere of a work composed this year, Leslie Hogan’s Cool Front.

The program opens with a set featuring soprano Carolyn Kimball Holmquist, flutist Judy Goldwater, and pianist Pascal Salomon. First, the trio will perform two well-known and beloved works, J.S. Bach’s Sheep May Safely Graze (1713) and Franz Schubert’s Ave Maria (1825). Samuel Barber’s Three Songs, Op. 10, for Soprano and Piano follows. Published in 1939, the songs are settings of three poems from James Joyce’s Chamber Music (1907), “Rain Has Fallen,” “Sleep Now,” and “I Hear an Army.” Judy Goldwater and Pascal Salomon next perform two movements from the charming and lyrical Suite de trois morceaux, Op. 116, composed in 1889 by Benjamin Godard. The trio reassembles for the final work in the set, Frank Martin’s Trois Chants de Noël (1947).

Cellist Virginia Kron and pianist Leslie Hogan will close the program with two contemporary works. Composed in 1996, Stephen Paulus’ Air On Seurat was commissioned by the National Society of Arts and Letter and is a reflection on Georges Seurat’s painting, Un Dimanche Après-Midi a l’Ile de la Grande Jatte. Finally, Kron and Hogan will give the world premiere of Leslie Hogan’s Cool Front (2017), a set of continuous variations by turns lyrical, acerbic, and nostalgic.

The mission of the Santa Barbara Music Club is to contribute to the musical life of our community through the following:

Presentation of an annual series of concerts, free to the public, featuring outstanding solo and chamber music performances by Performing Members and invited guests;

Presentation of community outreach activities, including bringing great music to residents of area retirement homes;

Aiding and encouraging musical education by the disbursement of scholarships to talented local music students.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.