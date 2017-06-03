Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

June 3, 2017 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

On SATURDAY, June 3rd & 10th at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB’S 47th season of presenting admission-free concerts for the community is crowned with its annual Scholarship Showcase Recitals featuring many of this season’s Santa Barbara Music Club scholarship recipients. These concerts will be held at the First United Methodist Church located at 305 E. Anapamu Street at Garden. Admission is free.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists.

The program features the Music Club’s 2017 Scholarship Winner’s. These gala concerts will showcase superbly talented local students. The wonderfully inspiring programs will feature masterworks by beloved composers.

The wonderfully inspiring programs will feature masterworks by beloved composers.

The mission of the Santa Barbara Music Club is to contribute to the musical life of our community through the following:

Presentation of an annual series of concerts, free to the public, featuring outstanding solo and chamber music performances by Performing Members and invited guests;

Presentation of community outreach activities, including bringing great music to residents of area retirement homes;

Aiding and encouraging musical education by the disbursement of scholarships to talented local music students.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org