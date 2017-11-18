Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

November 18, 2017 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

On SATURDAY, November 18 at 3 PM, the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music. This concert will be held at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA. Admission is free.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert will feature Antonin Dvořák’s Piano Trio No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 90, and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor, Op 67, performed by Han Soo Kim, violin, Sang Yhee, cello, and Constantine Finehouse, piano.

Composed in 1944 in memory of one of Shostakovich’s closest friends, Ivan Sollertinsky, the Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 67 is by turns haunting, somber, urgent, and angry. It is seen by some to be not just a work honoring the memory of a close personal friend, but one that acts as an elegy for all victims of war.

Antonin Dvořák’s Piano Trio No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 90, subtitled “Dumky,” composed in 1891, is one of the composer’s best-known works. In music, a Dumka (plural = dumky) is an Eastern European folk ballad or lament, very often with alternating slow and fast sections. Each of the six movements of Dvořák’s Trio follows that pattern, and each has a unique character, as he draws on a wealth of Czech folk melodies and rhythms to create a work of great diversity.

The mission of the Santa Barbara Music Club is to contribute to the musical life of our community through the following:

Presentation of an annual series of concerts, free to the public, featuring outstanding solo and chamber music performances by Performing Members and invited guests;

Presentation of community outreach activities, including bringing great music to residents of area retirement homes;

Aiding and encouraging musical education by the disbursement of scholarships to talented local music students.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.