Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

January 13, 2018 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

On SATURDAY, JANUARY 13 AT 3 PM, the Santa Barbara Music Club will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music. This concert will be held at the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street. Admission is free.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert features compositions by Antonio Vivaldi, Mathieu Lussier, and Johannes Brahms.

Bassoon soloist Paul Mori and a string quartet composed of violinists Andrea Lárez and Mirah Ray, violist Erik Fauss, and cellist Timothy Beccue will perform Antonio Vivaldi’s sparkling Bassoon Concerto No. 23 in G minor, F. VIII and Mathieu Lussier's lyrical Spring Lullaby (2005).

Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) was an Italian composer and violinist who made a major contribution to the form of the concerto and the style of late Baroque instrumental music. Of the roughly 500 instrumental concerti that survive, more than 300 are scored for a solo instrument with string orchestra and continuo. While the majority of those are for solo violin, he wrote 40 for bassoon. Like many of his concertos, the Bassoon Concerto No. 23 in G minor, F. VIII is in three movements, the outer ones fast and rhythmic and the middle slow movement lyrical, almost aria-like.

A versatile musician with an inquiring mind, bassoonist-composer-conductor Mathieu Lussier (b. 1973) energetically and passionately promotes the modern and baroque bassoon as solo instruments throughout North America and Europe. His works are heard regularly in concert halls in North America, Europe and Australia. In August 2009, his Bassango, in its version for bassoon and string orchestra, was a prizewinner in the category Contemporary Classical Song at the Just Plain Folks Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Spring Lullaby (2005) is melodically driven, highlighting the bassoon’s capacity for sweetly tender lyricism.

Marie Hébert, violin, Elizabeth Olson, cello, and Robert Hale, piano close the program with the effusive Piano Trio #1 in B major, Op. 8 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897).

The Trio in B Major by Brahms is romantically expansive and lyrical. It was completed in January 1854, when the composer was only twenty years old, then substantially revised in 1889. Curiously enough, for a composer who is known to have destroyed early manuscripts of his works if they no longer met his standards, he allowed both versions of the work to stay in publication, offering a fascinating look into his thought processes as a composer.

The mission of the Santa Barbara Music Club is to contribute to the musical life of our community through the following:

Presentation of an annual series of concerts, free to the public, featuring outstanding solo and chamber music performances by Performing Members and invited guests;

Presentation of community outreach activities, including bringing great music to residents of area retirement homes;

Aiding and encouraging musical education by the disbursement of scholarships to talented local music students.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.