Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

March 10, 2018 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

On Saturday, March 10 at 3 PM, the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music. The concert is presented in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library and will be held at the Faulkner Gallery in the Downtown branch. Admission is free.



One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. The March 10 concert features pianist Paolo Tatafiore playing the music of Frédéric Chopin.



Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) is best known for his music for solo piano, which runs the gamut from heartbreaking simplicity to dazzling virtuosity. The program includes Two Polonaises, Op. 26, Scherzo in C# Minor, Op. 39, Two Nocturnes, Op. 62, and Ballade in F Minor, Op. 52.



A native of Naples, Italy, Paolo Tatafiore comes from a family of composers, pianists, conductors, and painters. He began his musical training at the age of seven, studying piano, organ, and composition at the Conservatories of Naples, Avellino, and Salerno. Currently, he lives in Los Angeles.



The mission of the Santa Barbara Music Club is to contribute to the musical life of our community through the following:



Presentation of an annual series of concerts, free to the public, featuring outstanding solo and chamber music performances by Performing Members and invited guests;

Presentation of community outreach activities, including bringing great music to residents of area retirement homes;

Aiding and encouraging musical education by the disbursement of scholarships to talented local music students.

For more information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit sbmusicclub.org.