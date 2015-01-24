Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concerts

January 24, 2015 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

2014-2015 SEASON

SATURDAY, JANUARY 24, 2015: 3 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

On SATURDAY, JANUARY 24 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert will feature music for clarinet, flute piano, and voice, from the Baroque, impressionistic, romantic, and contemporary periods.

The program begins with pianist Betty Oberacker presenting Johann Sebastian Bach's Italian Concerto, BWV 971, a work that both culminates and surpasses the Baroque concerto tradition inherited by the composer. Its three movements feature Bach's virtuosic use of one keyboard to replicate the contrasting timbres of orchestra vs soloist, with the sparkling, rhythmically piquant buoyancy of the first and third movements providing perfect foil for the second movement's incredibly profound melodic cantilena poised over a simple repetitive accompanying figure - all to great emotional effect.

The Duo of Aaron Copland follows, performed by Mary Jo Hartle, flutist, and Christopher Davis, pianist. Composed in 1971, Copland's characteristic "Americana" flavor is ever-present here, and though the Duo is a relatively late work it nonetheless echoes his earlier jazz-inspired music of the 1920s and folk music-inspired ballet scores of the 1940s. Of the first performance in Boston, a critic remarked, "The Duo is lightweight work of a masterful craftsman. It is going to give pleasure to flutists and their audiences for a long time."

Next, soprano Deborah Bertling and pianist Christopher Davis will offer a selection of three fascinating works illustrating the theme, "Music – Words – Action." Vocalise No. 26 by Paolo Giuseppe Gioacchino Concone (1801-1861), exhibits the lyrical "bel canto" style so beloved of this Italian vocal coach's compositions; Vocalise, by Sergei Rachmaninoff, confirms why the composer's sensitive, lush romanticism remains so popular; and the soaring Aria from Bachianas brasilieras No. 5 of Heitor Villa-Lobos completes the trilogy with its fusion of Brazilian folk music charm with the fluidity of a Baroque arioso.

Concluding the program will be the Prémiere rhapsodie of Claude Debussy, interpreted by clarinetist Chad Cullins and pianist Christopher Davis. The composer had just been appointed to le Conseil Supérieur (Board of Directors) of the Paris Conservatory, and his first duty was to compose works for the following year's clarinet examinations. Needless to say, Debussy's efforts produced music substantially above and beyond simple test pieces, and the "First Rhapsody," with its elegiac, soulful opening section (Rêveusement lent) and jocular, impish conclusion (Scherzando), has remained a favorite of clarinetists, pianists, and their audiences ever since.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.