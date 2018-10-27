Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

October 27, 2018 from 3:00pm - 4:30

On SATURDAY, October 27 at 3 PM, the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music. This concert will be held at the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street. Admission is free.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert is part of the Santa Barbara Public Library’s celebration of the bicentennial of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein: or The Modern Prometheus.

The concert will feature works composed around 1818, including Mendelssohn’s precocious yet impeccable Sonata in F Major, written in 1820 when the composer was only 11 years old, and Schubert’s melodious and eloquent Grande Sonate in B-flat Major, D. 617, for piano four-hands, composed in 1818. The Mendelssohn will be performed by Nicole McKenzie, violin, and Betty Oberacker, piano. Betty Oberacker will be joined by pianist Eric Valinsky. for the Schubert.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.