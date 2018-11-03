Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

November 3, 2018 from 3:00pm - 4:30

On SATURDAY, November 3 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music. This concert will be held at First United Methodist Church, 305 East Anapamu (at Garden), Santa Barbara. Admission is free.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. The program features delightful Baroque as well as romantic French music, including duos by Carl Friedrich Abel, Luigi Boccherini, Jean Françaix, Marin Marais, and Maurice Ravel. Performers for the concert are Christopher Davis, piano; Joaquin Gray, guitar; Jeannot Maha’a, cello; Adelle Rodkey, oboe; Ken Ryals, baritone; Andrew Saunders, viola da gamba, Ray Tischer, viola; and Eric Valinsky, piano.

The mission of the Santa Barbara Music Club is to contribute to the musical life of our community through the following: