Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

November 17, 2018 from 3:00pm - 4:30

On SATURDAY, November 17 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music. This concert will be held at First United Methodist Church, 305 East Anapamu (at Garden), Santa Barbara. Admission is free.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. In this concert, violinist Chavdar Parashkevov and pianist Natasha Kislenko will perform Richard Strauss’ heroic Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 18, selections from George Gershwin’s ever popular Porgy and Bess, arranged by Jascha Heifetz, and George Gershwin’s scintillating Preludes, also arranged by Jascha Heifetz.

Viiolinist Chavdar Parashkevov was born in Bulgaria and has captivated audiences throughout Europe and the U.S. as soloist and chamber musician. Winner of major international competitions, his CD, "Moto Perpetuo" was played on space Shuttle Atlantis during Mission STS 125 to the Hubble space telescope.

Pianist Natasha Kislenko was born in Moscow and has performed as soloist and collaborative pianist in Russia, Europe, and the U.S. She has received top honors in major international piano competitions, and is currently Principal Keyboard with the Santa Barbara Symphony and Lecturer in the UCSB Department of Music.

The critically acclaimed Parashkevov-Kislenko Duo recently released the CD, "Russian Sonatas," including sonatas by Nikolayev, Prokofiev, and Schnittke, and are on tour in Europe, Asia, and the United States.

The mission of the Santa Barbara Music Club is to contribute to the musical life of our community through the following:

• Presentation of an annual series of concerts, free to the public, featuring outstanding solo and chamber music performances by Performing Members and invited guests;

• Presentation of community outreach activities, including bringing great music to residents of area retirement homes;

• Aiding and encouraging musical education by the disbursement of scholarships to talented local music students.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.