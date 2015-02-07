Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concerts

February 7, 2015 from 3:00pm - 4:30

SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

2014-2015 SEASON

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2015: 3 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

On SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7 at 3 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert will feature music for piano and violin, plus the World Premiere of scenes from a comic mini-opera.

The program begins with pianist Marian Drandell Gilbert presenting three highly contrasting works by three popular composers from three different countries: the ebullient, often sarcastic Three Fantastic Dances of the Russian composer Dimitri Shostakovich, the jazz-inspired, casually elegant Three Preludes of the American composer George Gershwin, and the quintessentially romantic Three Etudes of Polish composer Frédéric Chopin.

Next, the Music Club audience will be treated to the World Premiere of scenes from bigbrains.com, a comic mini-opera by Santa Barbara composer William Ramsay, performed by soprano Christine Hollinger, mezzo-soprano Holly Clementz, tenor Gabriel Silva, baritone Andre Shillo, and pianist Christopher Davis.

In the composer's words, "Bigbrains.com is a short comic opera based on the current rage of for developing new information technologies – often by tiny startup firms. In the story, Jesse and Lisa, partners in bigbrains.com, have developed a brand-new media concept -- they sing It All Starts With the Idea. They are looking to merge with a large firm -- owned by Hugo. Lisa has a yen for Jesse, but he has his eye on someone else – who turns out to be Hugo’s girlfriend. These relationship issues threaten to nix the planned merger. They sing No Merger? No Merger! and I’ll Get That Guy If It Takes All Week. But in the end, it all turns out for the best."

Concluding the program will be two works which have justifiably become staples of the violin repertoire: Ernest Bloch's Nigun, and Pablo de Sarasate's Introduction and Tarantella, interpreted by violinist Nicole McKenzie and pianist Betty Oberacker. The Nigun (which in Hebrew means "song") is a beautifully passionate and enthralling expression deriving from cantorial tradition, epitomizing the sorrowfully intense yet hopeful yearning of the Orthodox Jewish devout. A Tarantella is a Sicilian dance stemming from the word "Tarantula" – and peasant legend has it that the bite of that spider causes the victim to go into paroxysms of agitated dance-like movements. In Sarasate's hands, the music assumes the form of a sensitive, langorous opening episode followed by irrepressibly playful virtuosity.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs, visit SBMusicClub.org.