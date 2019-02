Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

February 23, 2019 from 3:00pm - 4:30

The Santa Barbara Music Club and Public Library co-present a free concert at the library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 East Anapamu St., 3pm, Saturday, February 23. The program features “Johannes Brahms in Retrospect:” his Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Op. 8; Clarinet Trio in A Minor, Op. 114, and the Sonatensatz for violin and piano.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.