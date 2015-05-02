Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club FREE concerts

May 2, 2015 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

2014-2015 SEASON

SATURDAY, MAY 2, 2015: 3 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission Free

The program begins with pianist Betty Oberacker interpreting Johann Sebastian Bach's Italian Concerto, BWV 971, or Concerto in the Italian Style, as it was originally titled. In this fascinating work Bach assigns the keyboard the tasks of both orchestra and concerto soloist; but despite the challenges this presents, he consistently manifests the musical character of the concerto, by turns imbuing its three contrasting movements with lusty vitality, tender lyricism, and vibrant textural interplay.

Next, soprano Takako Wakita and pianist Betty Oberacker will offer a delightfully different presentation: Six Realizations of Goethe's Heidenröslein (Little Rose on the Heath). Published in 1799, the charming lilt of the poem of German poet and statesmen Johann Wolfgang Goethe has inspired no fewer than154 musical settings, by renowned as well as lesser-known composers. Ms. Wakita has selected versions by Schubert, the most often performed of these, as well as by Johannes Brahms, Franz Lehar, Romanos Owakilowitsch Melikjan, Robert Schumann, and Heinrich Werner.

The concert will conclude with the dramatic Camille Saint-Saëns' Sonata No. 1 in D minor, Op. 75, performed by violinist Han Soo Kim and pianist Neil Di Maggio. In this powerful work the composer took the standard four movements of the late Classical sonata form and merged them into two pairs, Allegro agitato-Adagio and Allegretto moderato-Allegro molto, unifying the whole with cyclic thematic recurrences. The music is unsurpassed in its passionate, often exotic, sensuality, and the final section heightens the intensity of excitement, bringing the work to a fiery conclusion.