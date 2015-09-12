Santa Barbara Music Club FREE Concerts
SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB ANNOUNCES
2015-2016 CONCERT SEASON
Admission Free
The SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB announces its 2015-2016 series of concerts of beautiful Classical music at Faulkner Gallery in the downtown Public Library and other venues. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these twice-monthly Saturday afternoon concerts are held September through June, free to the public, and are enthusiastically received by audiences and music critics alike.
The Santa Barbara Independent exclaimed: "A beautiful day, a beautiful room, beautiful music ... who could ask for more?" and Gerald Carpenter in Noozhawk.com declared, "Every Santa Barbara Music Club concert that I have ever attended has been a sensory joy as well as a consciousness expansion."
This season's offerings begin with two special concerts by internationally renowned pianists Robert Cassidy and Constantine Finehouse, on September 12 and 26, respectively. Succeeding concerts will display the Music Club's signature presentations by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, displaying a wonderful diversity of historical musical periods and compositional styles, including beloved masterworks and exciting new and seldom-heard repertoire.
Now in its 46th season, the Music Club also serves the community by granting scholarships to talented young artists in Santa Barbara County. At the conclusion of the 18 concert series, there will be two Gala Scholarship Winners Concerts featuring impressive performances by 2016 SBMC Scholarship Winners.
CONCERT SCHEDULE 2015-2016
All concerts 3 p.m. in Faulkner Gallery unless otherwise noted
September 12 January 23
September 26 February 6: Hahn Hall, Music Academy
October 10 February 20
October 24 March 5
November 7 March 19
November 21 April 2
December 5 April 16
December 19: First United Methodist Church April 30
January 9: First United Methodist Church May 14
May 28 & June 4 - Scholarship Winners Concerts: First United Methodist Church
For information on Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, please visit SBMusicClub.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbmusic
- Starts: September 12, 2015 3:00pm - 4:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Faulkner Gallery at the Central Public Library 40 East Anapamu St.
- Website: http://www.sbmusicclub.org