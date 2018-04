Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Free Concerts

December 19, 2015 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm

THE SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB

2015-2016 SEASON

Saturday, December 19, 2015: 3 pm

First United Methodist Church, Garden and Anapamu Streets

Admission Free

On SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19 at 3pm, the Santa Barbara Music Club will present a free concert at the First United Methodist Church. PLEASE NOTE DIFFERENT VENUE.

This concert features music for two pianos: Milhaud's Scaramouche, Op. 165b, performed by Bridget Hough and Christopher Davis, and Brahms' Sonata in F minor, Op. 34, performed by Betty Oberacker and Eric Valinsky.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.