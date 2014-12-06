Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Presents a FREE Holiday Concert

December 6, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:30

Santa Barbara Music Club

2014-2015 SEASON

SATURDAY DECEMBER 6, 2014: 2 p.m.

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

40 E. Anapamu Street

Admission is Free

LISZT IN ISTANBUL

Zeynep Ucbasaran, piano

On SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6 at 2 p.m. the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful music. A valued cultural resource in the community since 1969, these concerts feature outstanding performances by instrumental and vocal soloists and chamber music ensembles, and are free to the public.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert features keyboard compositions by the great Hungarian virtuoso pianist and composer of the Romantic Period, Franz Liszt (1811-1886).

Entitled "Liszt in Istanbul," the program consists of works that Liszt performed in Istanbul when he visited there in 1847, and the performer will be pianist Zeynep Ucbasaran. Her performance of these works was broadcast by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to all of Europe in the 200th birthday celebrations of the composer in October, 2011.

The concert includes as focal points three compositions based on operatic works by Italian composers: Francesco Bellini (1801-1835) and Gaetano Donizetti (1797-1848). Liszt's Introduction et Polonaise de l'opéra I Puritani de Bellini and Réminiscences de Norma de Bellini open and close the program, respectively, with Réminiscences de Lucia di Lammermoor de Donizetti placed at the concert's midpoint. All three of these compositions feature the composer's stunning juxtaposition of impressive pianistic virtuosity with soaring Italianate bel canto melodic expression, at the same time remaining faithful to the letter and spirit of the operas' thematic materials.

In between these works are the poignant Hungarian Melodies, S. 245, the dramatic Erlkönig: Piano Transcription After Schubert's D. 328, and a beautiful Chopin Mazurka.