Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Scholarship Winners Free Concerts

June 9, 2018 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

The Santa Barbara Music Club’s 48th season of presenting admission-free vocal performances and chamber music concerts for the community is crowned with its annual end-of-the-season Scholarship Showcase Recitals featuring many of this season’s Santa Barbara Music Club scholarship award recipients.

Admission is Free

For More information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists,

visit SBMusicClub.org