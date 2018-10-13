Calendar » Santa Barbara Music Club Season Opening Concert

October 13, 2018 from 3:00pm - 4:30

On SATURDAY, October 13 at 3 PM, the SANTA BARBARA MUSIC CLUB will present another program in its popular series of concerts of beautiful Classical music. This concert will be held at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. (at Garden). Admission is free.

One of the highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club's concerts is the opportunity for audiences to hear great music from a variety of historical periods, with a diversity of musical forms, performed by excellent artists. This concert features distinguished organist and composer Roger Nyquist in a solo recital on First United Methodist Church’s Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ, the third largest in Santa Barbara. Nyquist will perform works by J.S. Bach, John Bull, Louis Claude Daquin, Nord Johnson, Camille Saint-Saëns, Paul Manz, Oliver Messiaen, Henri Mulet, Antonio Vivaldi, John Weaver, and himself.

Dr. Roger Nyquist, concert organist and composer, is an internationally known organ virtuoso and recording artist who has concertized throughout the U.S. and Europe and is in demand as recitalist and master teacher. Born in Rockford, IL, he earned his BM Degree, cum laude, from Augustana College, his MM Degree from Syracuse University, and his DMA Degree from Indiana University.

Much like his renowned teachers, Arthur Poister, Catharine Crozier, and André Marchal, he has devoted a major portion of his career to teaching: he served on the faculty of Southwestern College (Winfield, KS) and the University of California, Santa Barbara, and was Professor of Music and University Organist at Santa Clara University.

Among numerous honors, he is listed in International Who's Who in Music, Outstanding Educators of America, and American Keyboard Artists and received the "Outstanding Achievement Award" from the Alumni Association of Augustana College for his career as concert organist and teacher. He is the composer of the frequently performed Adagio, for organ, and Alleluia, an anthem for mixed choir, and is author of the book, Does the Organ Sing? (An Organist's Guide).

In addition to his active concert career, he has recorded extensively for Arkay, Century, Chapel-Bridge, Digital Disc Corporation, and Orion Master Recordings (Yehudi Menuhin Foundation), with 33 albums featuring over 220 compositions.

Now residing in Sacramento, CA, Dr. Nyquist devotes full time to his concert career, private organ teaching, and recording. The following quote from Dr. Nyquist's writings exemplifies his philosophy regarding the ability to communicate through music making:

"It is the spirit of the music that remains with the listener long after the sound has subsided. The spirit of the composer co-mingles with the performer's spirit to produce one blended spirit. When this act occurs, one hears the very essence of the music."

The pipe organ at FUMC is considered a premiere instrument in the city of Santa Barbara. A three-manual Artcraft pipe organ was installed during construction of the present sanctuary in 1927; it remained in service up until 1961, when the church purchased a three-manual Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ of 31 ranks. In 1993, a 61-pipe Trompette-en-chamade was added as a memorial gift, installed above the altar by the Schantz Organ Company of Orville, Ohio. In 1999 the same firm installed a new three-manual console, featuring multiple memory systems and capture action. Most recently, in 2003, Schantz brought the organ to gorgeous tonal completion with the addition of 20 new ranks of pipes, as well as three digital ranks of 32' pitch stops. The added registers include an entirely new Great division mounted on slider chests; unenclosed diapason pipework from the new Great is now framed in classical pipe façades on both sides of the Chancel. The instrument stands today at 52 ranks, totaling over 2,500 pipes, plus three digital pedal stops.

For information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit SBMusicClub.org.