Calendar » Santa Barbara Newcomers- New Member Orientation

April 13, 2015 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

On the second Monday of each month (unless a holiday and then the third Monday) we host an Orientation Meeting for prospective and newly-joined members of the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club.

To learn the details of the biggest social club in all of Santa Barbara please join us at 6:30 p.m. for a Meet & Greet social followed at 7:00 with an informational meeting which will promptly end at 8:00.

We will give you all the details about this outstanding club including dues, how to register, what types of events are held, members, etc.

PLEASE JOIN US! NO RESERVATIONS REQUIRED! JUST SHOW UP!

For further details, please contact Wendi Hunter, VP Membership [email protected]

LOCATION: 602 E. Montecito Street (cross street is N. Calle Cesar Chavez), Santa Barbara. Next to Fergusen Showroom and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Loan Closet. Look for the red Newcomers signs!