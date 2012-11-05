Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:38 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Newcomers Club Information Meeting

November 5, 2012 from 6:45 P.M. - 8:00 P.M

Are you new in town? Come join the Newcomers Club and find out more about us: We have an information meeting the first Monday of each month at the Canary Hotel. Meet and be greeted by other Newcomers and find out about local activities, events and a great way to learn more about your new community. Meet new friends who are interested in the same things as you!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBnewcomers
  • Starts: November 5, 2012 6:45 P.M. - 8:00 P.M
  • Price: No charge
  • Location: Canary Hotel: Downtown Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbnewcomers.org
 
 
 