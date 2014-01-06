Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Newcomers Club Informational Meeting

January 6, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Are you new in town - having moved here within the last 18 months? Please come find out about Santa Barbara Newcomers Club. Meet new people; attend fun, local events and get to know your new home! 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBnewcomers
  • Starts: January 6, 2014 7:00pm - 8:30pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: 602 East Montecito Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, corner of East Montecito St. and N. Calle Cesar Chavez. This is a meeting room next door to Ferguson Kitchen Bath Lighting Gallery.
  • Website: http://www.sbnewcomers.org/
 
 
 