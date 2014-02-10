Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:50 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Newcomers Orientation

February 10, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Are you new in town? Come find out about the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club.  Meet new people, attend local events and get to know your new community.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBnewcomers
  • Starts: February 10, 2014 7:00pm - 8:30pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: 602 E. Montecito St., SB. It is on the corner of N. Calle Cesar Chavez and E. Montecito St. adjacent to Ferguson Bath Kitchen and Lighting Gallery.
  • Website: http://www.sbnewcomers.org
 
 
 