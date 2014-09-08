Santa Barbara Newcomers Orientation
September 8, 2014 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm
To learn more about the Santa Barbara Newcomers Club, consider attending our monthly Orientation Meeting for Prospective New Members. You will have the opportunity to meet current and prospective members and get answers to all your questions from our Welcoming Committee.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBnewcomers
- Starts: September 8, 2014 6:30pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 602 E Montecito Street in Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbnewcomers.org