Calendar » Santa Barbara Northside Optimist Club meeting

March 8, 2017 from 7:00am - 8:00am

Join Santa Barbara Northside Optimist club on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at Mulligan's Cafe (3500 McCaw Ave, Santa Barbara 93105) from 7-8am to bring out the best in youth, your community, and yourself. Guest speakers provide community and personal awareness. Club activities provide community support and leadership skills. To find out more about our club visit: https://www.facebook.com/NSOptimists/ or Optimist International at Optimist.org.