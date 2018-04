Calendar » Santa Barbara Ocean Festival

June 8, 2013 from 10:00 am - 7:00 PM

Please Join us on West Beach, Saturday, June 8, 2013 to celebrate WORLD OCEANS DAY in Santa Barbara, CA We'll have live music, education stations, arts & crafts fair, food, drinks, beer garden, inflatables and more! SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2013 West Beach | Santa Barbara, CA www.sboceanfest.org Visit our website or Call ahead for more information (805) 570-5641