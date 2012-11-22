Calendar » Santa Barbara Organic Soup Kitchen’s FREE Community Dinner

November 22, 2012 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

On Thursday, November 22, Organic Soup Kitchen (OSK) a 501(c) non-profit will host its fourth annual Thanksgiving community dinner at the Veteran's Memorial Building from 1pm to 5pm. Last year, with the help of more than 200 dedicated volunteers, OSK organized, fed and cared for more than 1,000 guests. This year we are adding an additional 300 meals for “House Bound Seniors” through the Santa Barbara Housing Authority. Because of the amazing Santa Barbara Community, OSK has the support of local organic farmers, Lazy Acres, Home Depot, Tutti Frutti, Costco, BeGreen, Simply Pies, as well as Peet's Coffee to provide a nourishing Thanksgiving menu. Guests can also enjoy live music, entertainment and fun activities. We appreciate your support and sponsorship, volunteers can sign up at: http://www.organicsoupkitchen.org/get-involved/volunteer